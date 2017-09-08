Travis Kelce Hits Kyle Van Noy In Groin With Football During Patriots-Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce has been known to be a hot head on the football field, and he stayed true to his reputation Thursday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got a little frustrated after he was tackled during the third quarter of the NFL’s season-opening game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and he let his frustration get the best of him.

After Kelce was tackled, he took out his anger on Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy by sticking the football right where Van Noy would rather he didn’t.

Travis Kelce…right in the nuts. Football guy pic.twitter.com/JEj6dsbV7G — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 8, 2017

Ouch.

And, of course, Twitter had a lot of jokes.

That Travis Kelce penalty was … nuts. Goodnight, everyone. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroCSN) September 8, 2017

2 hours after interview in which Travis Kelce said he would stop being an idiot, he shoved a football into somebody's man parts pic.twitter.com/49NChfhGC7 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) September 8, 2017

Travis Kelce, clearly Vannoyed. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) September 8, 2017

Travis Kelce presents “A ball in the balls" pic.twitter.com/FZ0AOeIvQY — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) September 8, 2017

The tight end was hit with a 15-yard penalty for taunting.

Perhaps he hung out with Draymond Green in the offseason.

