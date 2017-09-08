New England Patriots

Travis Kelce Hits Kyle Van Noy In Groin With Football During Patriots-Chiefs Game

by on Thu, Sep 7, 2017 at 11:31PM
Travis Kelce has been known to be a hot head on the football field, and he stayed true to his reputation Thursday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got a little frustrated after he was tackled during the third quarter of the NFL’s season-opening game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and he let his frustration get the best of him.

After Kelce was tackled, he took out his anger on Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy by sticking the football right where Van Noy would rather he didn’t.

Ouch.

And, of course, Twitter had a lot of jokes.

The tight end was hit with a 15-yard penalty for taunting.

Perhaps he hung out with Draymond Green in the offseason.

