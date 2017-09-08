Travis Kelce Suggests Patriots Didn’t Respect Chiefs’ Offense In Opener

The New England Patriots’ defense looked downright baffled by the Kansas City Chiefs in Thursday’s loss, and Travis Kelce has a theory as to why.

The Chiefs tight end was part of a dynamic offense that featured what looked like an unstoppable rushing attack — Kelce lined up in the backfield a few times, too — led by running back Kareem Hunt, who finished with 148 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown to go with 98 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Hunt and Co. powered their way to a 42-27 win, and Kelce said after the game that the Patriots didn’t “respect” the Chiefs’ offense.

“I’m not sure what it was,” Kelce said of how Kansas City was able to make so many explosive plays. “It might have been the lack of respect they had for Alex’s (Smith) arm, the lack of respect for our running back. The defense that they were presenting, I thought they would have gone a different way. We went out there and we executed given what they presented and we came out with a win.”

We’re not sure respect is the right word here. Unprepared might be better, especially given the fact that it was Hunt’s NFL debut. But regardless of what the best way to describe the Patriots on Thursday night is, coach Bill Belichick is going to make sure it doesn’t happen again in Week 2.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images