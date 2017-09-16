Trevor Bauer Has Heartbreaking Comment After Indians’ Winning Streak Ends

Trevor Bauer experienced a very unfortunate case of déjà vu Friday night.

Bauer took the loss in the Cleveland Indians’ 4-3 defeat to the Kansas City Royals, which ended The Tribe’s historic winning streak at 22 games. The right-hander only lasted 5 1/3 innings in which he allowed four runs on nine hits.

Unfortunately for Bauer, this isn’t the first time he’s factored into the snapping of a lengthy winning streak. While playing collegiately for UCLA in 2010, Bauer was the starting pitcher in the Bruins’ 8-4 loss to Stanford after the team rattled off 22 straight wins to start the season.

After Friday’s game, Bauer acknowledged that he might just be bad luck in this type of situation.

What did Trevor Bauer learn from The Streak? pic.twitter.com/Rt5iLWh1gd — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 16, 2017

Now that the winning streak is over, Bauer can look forward to pitching in October, as the Indians look poised for a deep postseason run.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images