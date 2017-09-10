Twitter Hilariously Roasts Dreadful Attendance At Rams’ Season Opener

There were a number of things to be excited about when it came to the Los Angeles Rams heading into the 2017 NFL season.

Former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff is entering his second season, while the Rams’ talented young defense looks to continue to grow. Not to mention, new head coach Sean McVay widely is regarded as an offensive genius, and his addition is expected to vault the Rams’ passing attack.

Despite all of these factors, the attendance at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday for the Rams’ regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts was flat-out pitiful. And Twitter made sure to rip off a series of jokes at the expense of the Rams for all of the empty seats.

Free Rams promotion idea: “Guess which is higher, the attendance or the temperature” scoreboard game. https://t.co/7F2N5oy4AQ — Brent Jones (@brentajones) September 10, 2017

Good thing the NFL got the Rams back in Los Angeles. Look at that crowd. pic.twitter.com/gHuHqRkNnw — Dan Levy (@DanLevyThinks) September 10, 2017

Great crowd at the Dillard's Bowl in Little Rock with Iona and Rice. Oh wait this is the Rams season opener in L.A. pic.twitter.com/CjrK0JsLh5 — Andrew Polk (@polksalad) September 10, 2017

LA Rams set a new attendance record with 12 fans in the stadium today! pic.twitter.com/4uHJL4Cgbs — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 10, 2017

In the Rams’ defense, it’s tough to generate strong interest when you relocate. After seeing the attendance at the Rams’ opener, the L.A. Chargers probably are nervous about their first home game next Sunday.

