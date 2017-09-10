Twitter Hilariously Roasts Dreadful Attendance At Rams’ Season Opener

There were a number of things to be excited about when it came to the Los Angeles Rams heading into the 2017 NFL season.
Former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff is entering his second season, while the Rams’ talented young defense looks to continue to grow. Not to mention, new head coach Sean McVay widely is regarded as an offensive genius, and his addition is expected to vault the Rams’ passing attack.
Despite all of these factors, the attendance at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday for the Rams’ regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts was flat-out pitiful. And Twitter made sure to rip off a series of jokes at the expense of the Rams for all of the empty seats.
In the Rams’ defense, it’s tough to generate strong interest when you relocate. After seeing the attendance at the Rams’ opener, the L.A. Chargers probably are nervous about their first home game next Sunday.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images
