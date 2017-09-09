Tyreek Hill Could Be Fined For Peace Sign On 75-Yard Touchdown Vs. Patriots

Tyreek Hill’s big play could cost him big money.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver scored a touchdown Thursday on a 75-yard catch and run in his team’s 42-27 win over the New England Patriots in the NFL’s season opener. But while Hill was taking it to the house, he turned around and held up a peace sign.

Here’s what I saw of Tyreek Hill’s 75-yard TD catch, in GIF format. #technology pic.twitter.com/XMOJBzs5b7 — David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) September 8, 2017

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, citing a “source with extensive knowledge of the league’s rules,” reported Friday that Hill should have been flagged for taunting, as he directed the gesture at a defender. He obviously wasn’t, but the NFL still could dish out a fine, which starts at $9,115 for a first offense.

The only catch is that the NFL doesn’t announce fines, so we won’t necessarily find out if Hill gets one unless he tells the media.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images