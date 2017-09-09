UFC 215 Live Stream: Watch Amanda Nunes Vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 Online

The UFC 215 card took a hit when the Ray Borg vs. Demetrious Johnson main event was called off, but luckily for UFC, that wasn’t the only big fight scheduled for Saturday night in Edmonton, Canada.

Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko finally will have their much-anticipated rematch for the women’s bantamweight title. The fight originally was scheduled for UFC 213, but Nunes had to withdraw late with sinusitis.

You can watch UFC 215 online by ordering the fight through NESN.com at the link below.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. ET (main card starts at 10 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Pay-per-view via NESN.com

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images