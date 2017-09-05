USA Vs. Honduras Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Game Online

If the U.S. men’s soccer team can’t handle the heat, it might have the chance to enjoy Russian cooking next year.

USA will visit Honduras on Tuesday in a crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The winner of the game will have the inside track in the race for automatic qualification from the CONCACAF region, while the loser might have to reach Russia via intercontinental playoff series.

Here’s what’s at stake Tuesday, per ESPN’s Paul Carr.

#USMNT's chances to qualify for the World Cup, based on tonight's result in Honduras. No need to panic. Yet. pic.twitter.com/k40Vo8wk5o — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) September 5, 2017

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Honduras online.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

