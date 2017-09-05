USA Vs. Honduras: Three Predictions For Crucial CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier

The U.S. men’s soccer team must recover its best form … or else.

In the aftermath of its dispiriting loss to Costa Rica, USA will visit Honduras in the on Tuesday afternoon in a crunch 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The teams are tied for third place in the CONCACAF standings, and the winner of the game will seize the advantage in the race for the final automatic World Cup qualification spot in the region.

USA walloped Honduras 6-0 on March 24 in Utah, but Tuesday’s game will take place in the searing heat of San Pedro de Sula, Honduras, and the home team will do whatever it can to profit from peak CONCACAF conditions.

In the latest episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard previewed USA vs. Honduras and offered a few predictions, which you can watch in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images