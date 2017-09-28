Victor Oladipo, 2 Chainz’s New ‘Rap’ Tackles Donald Trump, NFL Protests

Victor Oladipo, like seemingly everyone these days, has opinions on President Donald Trump and the recent rise in national anthem protests across the NFL.

But unlike most people, the Indiana Pacers guard collaborated with 2 Chainz to get his point across.

Oladipo on Wednesday released “Rope a Dope,” a three-plus minute reflection on recent events featuring the infallible Mr. Chainz. It’s honestly not that bad, especially when compared to the utter disgrace that was Lonzo Ball’s rap about his little brother. Still, the song is yet another forgettable drop in a bucket that’s overflowing with generic R&B/rap hybrids.

Listen to “Rope a Dope” in the video below:

First of all, good on Oladipo for using something other than Twitter to communicate a message that’s important to him. And second of all, auto-tune aside, he clearly can sing, something that’s a bit more evident on “Song for You,” a track he released Sept. 21.

Now, back to “Rope a Dope,” something needs to be said about the bars that 2 Chainz drops in his verse:

“Pledge allegiance on one knee, shoes Crocodile Dundee/Attire on the highest level, go to war with a giant devil.”

Admit it, you laughed a little bit.

Oladipo’s “Songs For You” EP drops Oct. 6.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images