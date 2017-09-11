Vikings Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Online

Week 1 of the new NFL season closes with a pair of “Monday Night Football” games on ESPN. The first is a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Both teams missed the playoffs last season, but are expected to compete for a postseason spot this campaign after making several offseason additions.
Here’s how to watch Saints vs. Vikings online.
When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 7:10 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images
