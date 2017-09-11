Vikings Vs. Saints: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 1 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Indianapolis Colts-Los Angeles Rams Week 1 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

New Orleans Saints at (-3.5) Minnesota Vikings, 7:10 p.m.

Mike: Vikings. I’m more than OK with taking the loss here in order to see the Saints prove it before I believe they’re ready to contend again. Here’s a fun nugget, too: New Orleans is 1-5 ATS in its last six games as an underdog of 3.5 to 10 points.

Ricky: Saints. I’m not big on either of these teams, to be honest with you, but I trust Drew Brees to keep it within a field goal, which is good enough for the purposes of this exercise.

Andre: Saints. Adrian Peterson said he wants to “stick it to” the Vikings for not keeping him. Tell me something that’s scarier than a motivated future Hall of Fame running back. You can’t.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images