Vikings Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Minnesota Vikings looked impressive in Week 1. The Pittsburgh Steelers? Eh, not so much. But both teams still found a way to start the season off with a win.

Now one of them can start the season 2-0 when they face off Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

The Vikings’ defense looked like the real deal in their Week 1 win on “Monday Night Football,” and Sam Bradford had a strong performance, although he’s questionable against the Steelers with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was locked in a close game with the Cleveland Browns before eventually winning 21-18.

Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Steelers online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images