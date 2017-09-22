Vince Wilfork Won’t Buy Tom Brady’s Book: ‘I Played With Him For 11 Years’

Tom Brady’s book, “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,” already is a bestseller on Amazon, but it’s no thanks to the New England Patriots quarterback’s teammates.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick already said Wednesday that he won’t be buying Brady’s book, and you can add former New England nose tackle Vince Wilfork to that list now, too. Wilfork said in an interview with For The Win’s Nina Mandell on Friday that fans should buy “The TB12 Method” to learn about Brady, but he doesn’t feel the need.

“For what?” Wilfork said. “I played with him for 11 years. I kind of know what he’s about. I’m with Bill on that one.”

That’s basically the same reason Belichick gave, too.

“We see Tom every day,” Belichick said. “I don’t feel like we really need to read a book.”

With all the success Brady’s book already has had, we’re pretty sure he’s not bothered by the fact that his coach and former teammate won’t be purchasing it.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images