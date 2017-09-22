Vince Wilfork’s Patriots-Texans Tailgate Sounds Like Best Time Ever

Vince Wilfork knows how to party.

The recently retired nose tackle plans to attend a private tailgate party courtesy of Kingsford Charcoal before Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. It’s something Wilfork always has wanted to do, apparently, and this weekend’s bash sounds like it’s going to be the best time ever.

“I’ve been waiting for this tailgate for so long — who knows what you’re going to get,” Wilfork told Sporting News on Friday. “Maybe I’ll be playing beer pong. Maybe I’ll be on the grill. Maybe I’ll be walking around with my shirt off.”

All of that sounds delightful. Seriously, who doesn’t want to walk around shirtless while drinking beers and eating BBQ? It’s nice to see Wilfork, who spent 11 seasons with the Patriots and two with the Texans, having a ball since hanging up the cleats.

“There’s nothing like seeing the fans in the parking lot,” Wilfork told Sporting News, recalling when he’d walk into Gillette Stadium as a player. “People have their jerseys on. They’ve got the games going on (TV), they’ve got the grills and they’ve got the beer. It’s smelling so good and in three hours I have to play in a game.”

Not anymore. Live it up, big fella.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images