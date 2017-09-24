Watch Brandin Cooks Haul In First Touchdown Catch With Patriots Vs. Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was only a matter of time before Brandin Cooks showcased his electric play-making ability for the New England Patriots.

After fairly underwhelming performances in the first two weeks of the season, Cooks made his way to the highlight reel in New England’s matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

In the third quarter of the Week 3 showdown, Cooks snagged a pass from quarterback Tom Brady across the middle of the field. The 23-year-old would do the rest, as he bolted to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown, his first in a Patriots uniform.

The touchdown pass was Brady’s fourth of the game and seventh of the season.

