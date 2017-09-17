Boxing

Watch Canelo Alvarez’s Best Career Knockouts Before Huge Fight Vs. GGG

Canelo Alvarez is a skillful counterpuncher, but don’t let that fool you. He also packs some serious power.

Need proof?

Look no further than Canelo’s last 10 knockouts going into Saturday night’s middleweight championship fight against Gennady Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo enters his superfight against GGG with a 49-1-1 record. Of those 49 victories, 34 came via knockout. If he’s able to KO Golovkin, who owns a perfect 37-0 record and 33 knockouts of his own, it’ll leave little doubt that Canelo is the king of the boxing world.

