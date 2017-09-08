Watch Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt Explode For 78-Yard Touchdown Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is making a name for himself in his first career NFL regular-season game.

Hunt hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass for the Chiefs’ second score against the New England Patriots on Thursday. But it was Hunt’s second TD of the night that will be making all of the highlight reels.

With Kansas City trailing New England 27-21 in the early stages of the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith connected with Hunt near midfield, and the Toledo product did the rest by scampering all the way to the end zone for a 78-yard score.

Alex Smith 78 yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/fOohhCaBo7 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) September 8, 2017

Hunt’s touchdown grab came not too long after Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill burned the Patriots for a 75-yard touchdown of his own.

We imagine it won’t be a very pleasant film session for New England’s defense.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images