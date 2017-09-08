New England Patriots

Watch Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Burn Patriots’ Defense For 75-Yard Touchdown

by on Thu, Sep 7, 2017 at 10:58PM
FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyreek Hill can flat-out fly.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver burst onto the scene last year for his electric speed and knack for big plays. And Hill was at it again Thursday night in the NFL regular-season opener against the New England Patriots.

With Kansas City trailing New England 17-14 with 9:28 remaining in the third quarter, Hill evaded coverage by Patriots defensive backs Stephon Gilmore and Devin McCourty, and Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith connected with his star wideout for a 75-yard touchdown.

And like we said, Hill has developed a reputation for turning in highlight-reel plays.

The Patriots were victims Thursday night, but we have a feeling Hill will giving opposing defenses nightmares throughout the season.

