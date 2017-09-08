Watch Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Burn Patriots’ Defense For 75-Yard Touchdown

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyreek Hill can flat-out fly.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver burst onto the scene last year for his electric speed and knack for big plays. And Hill was at it again Thursday night in the NFL regular-season opener against the New England Patriots.

With Kansas City trailing New England 17-14 with 9:28 remaining in the third quarter, Hill evaded coverage by Patriots defensive backs Stephon Gilmore and Devin McCourty, and Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith connected with his star wideout for a 75-yard touchdown.

And like we said, Hill has developed a reputation for turning in highlight-reel plays.

That's 5 straight regular season games for Tyreek Hill with a play of at least 60 yards. First player in NFL history to accomplish this — Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) September 8, 2017

The Patriots were victims Thursday night, but we have a feeling Hill will giving opposing defenses nightmares throughout the season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images