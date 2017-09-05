Watch Conor McGregor’s Emotional Meeting With Dana White After Floyd Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor really had nothing to lose in the superfight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The Notorious took on a monumental challenge — squaring off against arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer of all time in his first ever boxing match.

But to the surprise of many, McGregor hung tough against Mayweather, taking Money all the way to the 10th round before the undefeated boxing legend picked up a victory via TKO. McGregor didn’t pull off the upset win, but he proved just how strong of a competitor he is.

And while the Irishman had nothing to hang his head about, he still appeared dissatisfied with the outcome. In fact, McGregor even apologized to Dana White for losing the match, which the UFC president quickly shut down before praising his star fighter for his efforts in the ring.

You can check out McGregor and White’s emotional exchange in the video below, which comes with a NSFW warning due to explicit language.

Mayweather vs McGregor post fight behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/6iNlboF6SF — UFC Related 👊🏼 (@UFCrelated) September 3, 2017

We would have to agree with White, McGregor has absolutely nothing to be sorry for.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images