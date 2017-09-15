Danny Amendola Competes With Manchester United Player In Football Skills Test

Danny Amendola and Victor Lindelof were playing for more than pride when faced off.

The New England Patriots wide receiver and Manchester United defender met recently in a friendly football-skills competition. Whistle Sports published video of their match Thursday, giving viewers a chance to see what happens when (American) football meets football (soocer) in darts, trivia, and a catching-machine challenge.

Judging from the results of the skills competition, we reckon Lindelof would have a better chance of thriving in the NFL than Amendola would in the Premier League.

It’s difficult to determine when the Amendola vs. Lindelof matchup took place. The players are both in the midst of their respective seasons, so it likely took place this summer during Manchester United’s preseason tour of the United States.