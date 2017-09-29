Watch David Krejci Fight No. 2 Pick Nolan Patrick In Bruins-Flyers Preseason Game

Nolan Patrick is one of the newest members of the Philadelphia Flyers after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. And it didn’t take him long to win over Philly fans.

Patrick challenged Boston Bruins center David Krejci to a fight during their preseason game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Krejci accepted and they dropped the gloves. Check it out in the video below.

Nolan Patrick officially becomes a Philadelphia Flyer with a fight in a preseason game pic.twitter.com/PJ6SudopF1 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) September 29, 2017

It was Krejci’s first fight since the 2011-12 preseason, according to HockeyFights.com.

The Flyers led the Bruins 4-0 at the end of the second period.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images