Gennady Golovkin has earned a reputation as a knockout king.

Golovkin enters Saturday night’s fight against Canelo Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a perfect 37-0 record. Of those 37 victories, 33 have come via knockout.

GGG clearly is one of the most dangerous men in boxing. So let’s relive some of his best knockouts ahead of what should be an all-out brawl in Sin City.

