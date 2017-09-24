Watch Important ‘Unity’ Ad NFL Will Re-Air During ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL is a family and they showed that Sunday.

Following President Donald Trump’s divisive comments Friday in which he called for players who protest the national anthem to be fired, many players and teams decided to take a knee, lock arms or sit out the playing of the anthem entirely Sunday.

And in accordance with its teams’ decision to protest, the NFL will re-air a powerful “Unity” advertisement during the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast. The ad initially ran during Super Bowl LI.

Take a look at the ad in the video below.

A spokesperson for the NFL discussed why the league elected to re-air the ad with CNN.

“We think this is the single best response to demonstrate what we are about. It stands in stark contrast to some who practice the politics of division.”

Bravo, NFL.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images