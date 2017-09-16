Watch Indians Receive Standing Ovation After Historic Winning Streak Ends

As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

The Cleveland Indians fell to the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Friday night, ending the team’s historic winning streak at 22 games. The Tribe provided their fan base with a slew of great moments during the streak, so it was only right that the Progressive Field crowd acknowledged their beloved ball club after the loss.

Check out the standing ovation in the video below.

Standing O after an incredible run. pic.twitter.com/Kkza3i7LF7 — ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2017

It won’t be long before Indians fans get to cheer on their team in the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images