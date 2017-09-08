Watch Mike Gillislee Score Patriots’ First Touchdown Of 2017 Season

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mike Gillislee is new to the New England Patriots’ organization, but the running back made his presence known early in the team’s regular-season opener Thursday night.

After the Patriots forced a turnover in Kansas City Chiefs territory, New England capitalized with a two-yard touchdown run courtesy of Gillislee, his first in a Patriots uniform and New England’s first of the 2017 season.

Gillislee is a part of a four-headed monster in the Patriots’ backfield, so fans might get used to seeing touchdown scampers from the impressive crew of backs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images