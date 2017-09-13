Watch Mookie Betts Blast Two-Run Home Run To Increase Red Sox Lead

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts showed off his excellent power when he belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning of Boston’s game against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

The ball flew over the Green Monster seats at Fenway Park to increase Boston’s lead of the A’s to 7-1.

The homer was Betts’ 20th of the season. He’s now reached that mark in back-to-back seasons. Betts hit a two-RBI triple earlier in Tuesday’s game.

The home run also was just the second for Betts since Aug. 3. If he starts to heat up at the plate, the Red Sox should be able to secure a playoff spot.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images