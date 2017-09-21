Watch Mookie Betts, Deven Marrero Blast Two-Run Home Runs For Red Sox

The Baltimore Orioles might have to get a restraining order against Mookie Betts.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder has tormented the O’s in his Major League Baseball career, and he continued that trend Wednesday night at Camden Yards.

The Sox and Orioles were scoreless in the fourth inning when Betts strolled to the plate against Wade Miley with a runner on first and no outs. And Betts absolutely crushed a 1-2 curveball over the left field fence to give Boston a 2-0 lead.

But the Sox weren’t done in the fourth, as Deven Marrero added a two-run home run of his own later in the frame.

Boston can clinch a postseason berth with a win and a Los Angeles Angels loss.

