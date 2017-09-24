Watch NC State’s Bradley Chubb Spit On Florida State Logo After Big Win

NC State pulled off a huge upset win over No. 12 Florida State on Saturday, but all anyone can talk about is what took place after the game.
Following the Wolfepack’s stunning 27-21 triumph in Tallahassee, Fla., NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb appeared to spit on the Seminoles’ logo. Watch the controversial moment in the video below:
Well, that was rude.
Shortly after the incident, Bradley released an apology through through the team’s official Twitter.
But does he mean it? Tough to say, really.
“I always spit when I’m playing football,” Chubb told reporters after the game, via ESPN. “I don’t remember doing that. It wasn’t intentional at all. … It wasn’t a celebration. I celebrated with my teammates and then talked to Coach (Dave) Doeren.
“I guess I just spit. I really didn’t mean to.”
Bradley, who many believe will be a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, might want to give up that habit before he makes it to the pros.
