Watch Patriots’ Chris Hogan Get Left Wide Open (Again) For Two TD Catches

What’s with NFL defenses and their refusal to cover Chris Hogan?

The New England Patriots wide receiver led the NFL in yards per catch last season, as he often was left wide open for huge plays. Well, it appears that version of Hogan is back for 2017.

The veteran wideout hauled in two touchdown passes in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium — and on both scores, there wasn’t a defender in sight.

Here’s his 7-yard reception from quarterback Tom Brady early in the second quarter:

And here’s his 47-yard TD catch from Brady just over eight minutes later:

"Hogan's a Houdini." 47 yards & a TD for @ChrisHogan_15! pic.twitter.com/3W0YRIdYb7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

Seriously, are the Texans even aware Hogan is on the field?

Houston’s defense actually had a strong first half against Brady and the Pats, as Jadeveon Clowney took a Brady fumble to the house midway through the second quarter. But it appears NFL clubs still haven’t learned their lesson about covering Hogan.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images