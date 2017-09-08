Watch Patriots’ Julian Edelman Hoist Super Bowl Trophy In Pregame Ceremony

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots fans knew the franchise would unveil its fifth championship banner prior to Thursday’s regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, but one guest of the ceremony came as a bit of a surprise.

As part of the festivities, the Patriots brought back former players who were a part of Super Bowl-winning teams such as Kevin Faulk, Matt Light and Deion Branch. And in a pleasant surprise, the representative of New England’s Super Bowl XLIX title was none other than Julian Edelman.

Edelman, a fan favorite throughout his eight years in New England, received a massive ovation from the Gillette Stadium crowd. Patriots fans surely would have rather seen Edelman suited up with his teammates, but the wideout will be sidelined for the duration of the season following an ACL tear.

Who knows, maybe this time next year Edelman and the Patriots will be celebrating another Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images