Watch Rafael Devers Give Red Sox Lead With Mammoth Three-Run Home Run

The Boston Red Sox dug themselves an early hole Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, but Rafael Devers made sure they climbed out of it.

The Reds led 4-1 in the fourth inning when Boston mounted a comeback.

After the first two batters reached, Christian Vazquez cut the deficit to two with an RBI double.

And then Devers gave the Sox the lead with a mammoth three-run home run off right-hander Sal Romano.

Take a look.

Devers dropping the boom pic.twitter.com/nasPM8A6mz — Austin J. Eich (@Eich_AJ) September 23, 2017

It was the rookie phenom’s first round-tripper in 106 at-bats, the second-longest drought on the team behind Brock Holt.

