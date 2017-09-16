Watch Red Sox’s Chris Sale Embarrass Kevin Kiermaier With Filthy Two-Seamer

It’s no secret: Chris Sale is a strikeout machine.

The Boston Red Sox ace has led Major League Baseball in strikeouts for the majority of the season and punches out his opponents in overpowering fashion.

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier felt the wrath of Sale in Friday’s game at Tropicana Field. In the bottom of the third inning, Sale embarrassed Kiermaier for the first out of the frame. In fact, the strikeout pitch was so devastating that it caused Kiermaier to fall over.

Sale vs Kiermaier pic.twitter.com/0UZoAI3vTb — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) September 16, 2017

Luckily for Kiermaier, he shouldn’t feel too embarrassed by the strikeout, as Sale has made countless hitters look foolish this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images