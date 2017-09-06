Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Deliver Walk-Off Single In 19th Inning

A loss Tuesday night would have been devastating for the Boston Red Sox. But luckily, Hanley Ramirez wasn’t about to let that happen.

The Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays played a 19-inning marathon at Fenway Park after Boston tied the game in the ninth inning against Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna.

Having lost four of their last five, the Sox needed a momentum-changing win, and Ramirez delivered it.

Mookie Betts led off the 19th inning with a double to left, and Ramirez followed by blooping a single to center field, chasing Betts home and giving Boston a much-needed 3-2 victory.

Take a look at the walk-off single.

Hanley Ramirez finally help the Red Sox walk off in the 19th inning; great bullpen and hitting in the 9th to make this possible pic.twitter.com/GttQLcpkD8 — Roofoh (@jroofoh) September 6, 2017

This a win the Red Sox won’t soon forget.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports