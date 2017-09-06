Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Make Incredible Diving Catch Vs. Blue Jays

Mookie Betts is doing everything he can to help the Boston Red Sox get out of their September rut.

The Red Sox had lost four of their five games coming into Tuesday’s battle with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. And while the Blue Jays jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, Betts made sure that lead didn’t have an opportunity to grow in the third inning.

Shortstop Richard Urena led off the inning by lacing a line drive that was ticketed for extra bases. But Betts raced over and laid out to make an incredible diving catch.

Take a look.

NO GLOVE NO LOVE pic.twitter.com/xwG29UNyRg — Red (@SurvivingGrady) September 5, 2017

The catch kept Urena off the bases and allowed Eduardo Rodriguez to work a scoreless third inning.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images