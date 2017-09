The Boston Red Sox needed a lift in Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, and Xander Bogaerts was there to provide it.

With the Red Sox trailing the O’s 8-7 in the top half of the seventh inning, Boston’s shortstop walloped a solo shot to left-center field to even the score.

The long ball was Bogaerts’ ninth of the season and his first since Aug. 25.

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images