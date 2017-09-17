Watch Rob Gronkowski Record 69th Career TD Catch On Highlight-Reel Play

We have bad news for the rest of the NFL: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are back.

The New England Patriots quarterback and tight end were uncharacteristically quiet in the team’s Week 1 loss, but they wasted no time getting back on track Sunday in New Orleans against the Saints.

On a 3rd-and-6 in the first quarter at New England’s 47-yard line, with the Patriots already leading the Saints by six, Brady hung in the pocket to loft a perfect throw to Gronkowski. The big tight end burned Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone in coverage, then bowled over rookie safety Marcus Williams on his way to a 53-yard touchdown to put New England up 13-0.

Expect to see that play on the end-of-season highlight reel.

Incredibly, the connection was Brady’s first touchdown pass of the season, and Gronkowski’s first TD catch since Week 8 of last season. The touchdown grab also was Gronk’s 69th career TD reception.

Nice.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images