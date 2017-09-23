College Football

Watch Rutgers’ Jerome Washington Literally Catch Ball With His Ankles

by on Sat, Sep 23, 2017 at 7:13PM
One of the best catches from Week 4 of college football wasn’t made with fingers, hands or arms.

In fact, the area above the waist barely was a factor at all.

During the first quarter of Rutgers’ game against Nebraska, Scarlet Knights tight end Jerome Washington made a highlight-reel grab … with his ankles. Like, just his ankles.

Watch the absurd play in the video below:

OK, so he used his hands at the very end. Still, an amazing catch nonetheless.

And although Washington’s play led to a touchdown for Rutgers, Nebraska ultimately defended its home turf, as the Cornhuskers prevailed with a 27-17 win.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

