Watch Stephon Gilmore Notch First Patriots Interception Against Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. — Stephon Gilmore’s first interception as a member of the New England Patriots wasn’t exactly one for the highlight reel.

In the second quarter of New England’s Week 3 contest against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Gilmore took full advantage of a questionable pass from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson that landed directly in his hands.

Stephon Gilmore’s first INT as a Patriots was, uh, pretty easy pic.twitter.com/VdBwR7rwAN — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 24, 2017

Not only was it Gilmore’s first pick with the Pats, it actually was New England’s first interception of the 2017 season.

After Gilmore returned the pick all the way to the Texans’ 12-yard line, the Patriots’ offense capitalized, as Tom Brady found a wide-open Chris Hogan on a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Gilmore might want to enjoy this one, because interceptions won’t always come that easy.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images