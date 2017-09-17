Watch Teddy Atlas Completely Lose His Mind Over Canelo Vs. GGG Result

Teddy Atlas is at his wit’s end.

Atlas has been around boxing for a long time, both as a trainer and a commentator, but the 61-year-old sounds ready to move on after the controversial finish to Saturday night’s fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin left him with steam coming out of his ears.

The fight ended in a draw, and Atlas completely lost his mind during ESPN’s postfight coverage, wondering how in the world one of the judge’s could score the fight 118-110 in favor of Canelo.

Serious guys Teddy Atlas is hashtag done with boxing.pic.twitter.com/KFL8IIsPwi — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) September 17, 2017

Teddy Atlas, Stephen A. Smith lose their minds arguing Canelo-GGG result: https://t.co/tbUoqmzMjg pic.twitter.com/3XmgTMJFPW — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 17, 2017

Atlas wasn’t alone in his criticism of judge Adalaide Byrd’s questionable scorecard, as Stephen A. Smith also voiced his disapproval on live TV. But Atlas, who believes GGG should have been named the winner, went absolutely berserk on several occasions, claiming that boxing is corrupt and that fans are going to start turning away from the sport if these controversial finishes keep happening.

You know you’re acting wild when Stephen A. Smith tells you to calm down.

