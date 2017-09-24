Watch Tom Brady Complete Crazy Pass With Ridiculous Flip Vs. Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. — As the old saying goes, you play until the whistle sounds.
Tom Brady personified that old adage in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. After being bull-rushed by a swarm of Texans defenders, the New England Patriots quarterback looked doomed for a sack. But somehow, some way, Brady managed to flip the ball to Rob Gronkowski for an 8-yard completion.
Check it out in the video below.
While Brady’s flip is an impressive highlight, it certainly wasn’t TB12’s most exciting pass of the afternoon. The 40-year-old opened up the scoring with a TD pass to Gronkowski, followed by a pair of scores from Chris Hogan, as well as Brandin Cook’s first touchdown reception with the Pats.
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images
