Watch Tom Brady Throw Game-Winning TD Pass To Brandin Cooks Vs. Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. — You’d be pretty darn foolish to ever count Tom Brady out of a game.

The five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback pulled off another miraculous feat in the New England Patriots’ matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

With the Patriots trailing the Texans 33-24 with 2:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, Brady led a surgical drive down the field, capped off by the game-winning 25-yard touchdown reception into arms of Brandin Cooks.

THIS TOM BRADY TO BRANDIN COOKS TD 😱 (🎥: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/4XYbGEdy9f — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2017

Brady and Cooks teamed up on a successful two-point conversion play following the thrilling touchdown, and the Patriots hung on for a 36-33 win over Houston.

Cooks finished the afternoon with five receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns. So yeah, it sure looks like the 23-year-old speedster and TB12 are developing quite a bit of chemistry.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images