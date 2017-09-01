Wayne Rooney Is Arrested On Drunk Driving Charge In Surprisingly Cheap Car

Wayne Rooney seems to be enjoying his first international break in 14 years a little too much.

Police arrested the English soccer star Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to The Mail. Rooney’s arrest took place around 2 a.m. BST after police stopped his black VW Beetle near his mansion.

“Wayne Rooney, aged 31, has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit,” a police spokesperson said, per the Mail. “Rooney has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on 9/18/2017.”

The arrest comes at the tail end of Rooney’s summer of change. He transferred from Manchester United to Everton, his boyhood club, in July and has enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League season. He also retired from England’s national team last week, ending his glittering international career, in which he scored 53 goals in 119 games for his country.

We’re somewhat surprised Rooney was apprehended while driving a VW Beetle, which has a suggested retail price of

around £15,500 ($19,995), since he has been among the highest-earning Premier League players for some time. His last contract with Manchester United paid him around £15.6 million ($20.2 million) per season, so we expected him to be driving something flashier.

Perhaps he was trying to be inconspicuous on the roads, apparently to little avail.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports