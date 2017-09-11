We Still Don’t Know How Cole Beasley Made This Crazy Juggling Catch

A wide receiver made a circus catch in Sunday’s New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game, and it wasn’t the inactive Odell Beckham Jr. Or Dez Bryant. Or Brandon Marshall.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s NFC East clash at AT&T Stadium, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pass slightly behind slot receiver Cole Beasley on third down. Giants cornerback Eli Apple dove in to disrupt the pass, and it looked like it would fall incomplete.

Until Beasley did this:

Beasley briefly juggled the ball, then improbably reached behind his head to trap the ball against his helmet for a logic-defying catch that secured a Dallas first down.

This Cole Beasley catch is insane! pic.twitter.com/sPg42iIwTR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2017

That’s pretty impressive concentration on Beasley’s part to stay with the ball, much less secure it in circus-like fashion — if Julian Edelman was watching, we’re sure he’d be proud.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Giants have witnessed a “helmet catch” first-hand. (Sorry, New England Patriots fans.) But this result turned out differently for New York than Super Bowl XLII, as the G-Men sputtered on offense in the Cowboys’ eventual 19-3 win.