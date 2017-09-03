West Virginia Vs. Virginia Tech Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

The exciting first week of college football continues Sunday night in Landover, Md.
No. 22 West Virginia will meet No. 21 Virginia Tech in an interstate battle at FedEx Field, home of the Washington Redskins.
Once bitter rivals, the two schools haven’t met since 2005, so Sunday night’s matchup should be a rekindling to the rivalry.
Here’s how you can watch West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech online.
When: Sunday, Sep. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images
