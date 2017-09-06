Which Red Sox Player Would Make The Best Patriots Star? Fans Weigh In

The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a nine-game homestand, facing the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Oakland Athletics. However, down in Foxboro, the New England Patriots also are getting ready to kick off their Super Bowl title defense.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt went to Cask ‘N Flagon next to Fenway Park to ask fans which Red Sox player they think would be the best fit on the Patriots.

Watch the video above to hear their answers and don’t forget to stop by Cask ‘N Flagon for a chance to be selected as the Budweiser Fan of the Game. Winners will receive four right field roof tickets at the Budweiser Brew House and four Bud baseball jerseys, be featured on the center field scoreboard and receive other Budweiser and Red Sox prizes. Only fans 21 and over can participate. Budweiser — this Bud’s for you!

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images