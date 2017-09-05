While You Were Sleeping: Bruce Arena Says U.S. Immigration Policy Is Inspiring Opponents

Immigration policy in the United States could be causing problems for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

USMNT head coach Bruce Arena was asked during a reporter’s roundtable if the current immigration policy in the U.S. is being used as added incentive for opponents to defeat the stars and stripes. His response?

“Our immigration policies are impacting people in Central America, right? And there’s probably a little bit of anger over that. Then your national sport gets a chance to play the U.S.; I’m sure that becomes very meaningful.”

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports