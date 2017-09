The Cleveland Indians are on an absolute tear right now.

Terry Francona and company made it 14 wins in a row Wednesday night after defeating the Chicago White Sox 5-1. Cleveland now holds an 11-game advantage in their division, and are within striking distance of owning the best record in baseball.

Check out the video above for more on what happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports