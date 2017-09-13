Bedgear

While You Were Sleeping: Los Angeles Dodgers Finally End 11-Game Skid

by on Wed, Sep 13, 2017 at 9:04AM
1,749

It wasn’t too long ago the Los Angeles Dodgers were on cruise control heading into the postseason. Then, the next 11 games happened.

Dodger fans can breathe a small sigh of relief, however, since the team finally ended its nightmarish skid on Tuesday night. Dodger Blue earned a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Check out the video above for more on what happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team