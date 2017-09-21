While You Were Sleeping: Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot Thanks To Indians

The Boston Red Sox will return to the postseason in 2017 after defeating the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night and the Cleveland Indians topping the Los Angeles Angels out on the west coast.

Mookie Betts smacked another home run as well as a triple and Chris Sale notched his 300th strikeout of the season as the Sox blanked the O’s 9-0. NESN.com’s Courtney Cox tells you how the Red Sox will now focus on wrapping up the AL East to close out the season.

Check out the video above for more on what happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images