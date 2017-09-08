While You Were Sleeping: Sloane Stephens Defeats Venus Williams In U.S. Open Semifinal

Sloane Stephens should definitely be a candidate for Comeback Athlete of the Year.

Stephens defeated Venus Williams on Thursday to advance to the U.S. Open final, which is impressive enough. It’s even more impressive considering Stephens was knocked out of the first round of Wimbledon just two months ago.

